World Asset Management Inc Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE PM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,454. The company has a market capitalization of $158.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

