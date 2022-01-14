World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $354,350,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $246,128,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,292 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $64.60. 8,201,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,426,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

