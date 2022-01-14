Wolfe Research Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

