WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.04

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and traded as high as $45.01. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 119,246 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

