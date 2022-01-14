WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003871 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00027008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.68 or 0.00703340 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.