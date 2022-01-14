William Blair Weighs in on Shake Shack Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

SHAK stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 77.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

