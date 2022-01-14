William Blair Weighs in on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 409.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after buying an additional 607,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $41,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.