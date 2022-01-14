William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $131,362,000 after buying an additional 73,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 14.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,168,000 after buying an additional 446,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after buying an additional 678,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

