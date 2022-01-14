WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives $24.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of WOW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,843. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,929,820. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,672.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 82,929 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

