WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives $24.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of WOW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,843. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.01.
In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,929,820. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,672.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 82,929 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.