WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stake Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $63,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth $90,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in WestRock by 24.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth $85,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

