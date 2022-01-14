Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westport’s portfolio of eco-friendly product mix is set to boost prospects. Westport HPDI 2.0 offers an environment-friendly robust performance for heavy-duty trucks, thereby positioning the company favorably as the transition to green transportation solutions intensifies. The acquisition of Stako has enhanced Westport’s ability to supply completely integrated fuel systems and its vision to transition to cleaner fuels. Low leverage is another positive. However, soaring commodity costs, tough labor market, logistical challenges and high R&D expenses are denting Westport’s margins. The natural gas fuel tech company is reeling under negative cash flows and operating losses, and the trend is likely to continue. Moreover, termination of joint venture with Cummins has been a spoiler. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

WPRT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 55,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,300. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $346.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,524,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 451,858 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

