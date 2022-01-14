Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WINC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 77,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WINC stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

