Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 393.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WEA opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 342.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.