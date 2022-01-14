West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$143.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.51.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.59.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

