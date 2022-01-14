Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.14 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.