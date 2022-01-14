Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. 1,790,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,523,203. The company has a market cap of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.