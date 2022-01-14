Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IOT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.13.

NYSE IOT opened at $24.20 on Monday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

