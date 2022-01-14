Wells Fargo & Company Increases John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target to $185.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $150.53 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.25.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $284,547.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,046 shares of company stock worth $668,362 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

