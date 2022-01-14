Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after acquiring an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.87. 19,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.