Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,777 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Corteva by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 14.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 16.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 9,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

