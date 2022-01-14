Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.55 and a 200 day moving average of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

