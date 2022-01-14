Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 12,699 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Sysco by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sysco by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sysco by 32.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,938. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.