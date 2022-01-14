Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 414,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $3,294,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 257,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 48,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

WBA traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. 30,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

