Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $270,982,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 112,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,939,768. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

