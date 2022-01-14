Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) in the last few weeks:

1/13/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $297.00.

12/30/2021 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/21/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $315.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $284.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $231.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $210.00 to $290.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $210.00 to $290.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $216.00 to $292.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $235.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $220.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,648. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

