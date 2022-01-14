Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) in the last few weeks:
- 1/13/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $297.00.
- 12/30/2021 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 12/21/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $315.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $284.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $231.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $210.00 to $290.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $210.00 to $290.00. They now have a "positive" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $216.00 to $292.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $235.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $220.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,648. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.20.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
