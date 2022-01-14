Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

