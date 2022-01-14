WebDollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $211,999.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. WebDollar has a market cap of $3.37 million and $211,999.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WebDollar has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00097983 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000716 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,903,344,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,955,395,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WebDollar Coin Trading

