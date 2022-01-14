Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 1,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 281,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

WEAV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

