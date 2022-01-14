Wayfair (NYSE:W) Sets New 52-Week Low at $165.70

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $165.70 and last traded at $165.86, with a volume of 20904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.96 and its 200-day moving average is $255.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.17 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

