Waycross Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 37,300 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. 463,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,001,474. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

