Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. 98,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,890. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

