Waycross Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.21.

Shares of HUM traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.34.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

