Waycross Partners LLC Makes New $553,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.04. 72,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day moving average is $221.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.