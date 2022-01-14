Waycross Partners LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 3.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.20.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $177.54. The stock had a trading volume of 374,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,440,756. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $208.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

