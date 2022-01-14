Waycross Partners LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.29 on Friday, hitting $245.38. The stock had a trading volume of 57,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

