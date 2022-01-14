Waycross Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

CAT traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.52. The company had a trading volume of 115,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,711. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.45 and a 200-day moving average of $206.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.34 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.