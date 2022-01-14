Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Earnings Results

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Washington Federal stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

