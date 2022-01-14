Warburg Research Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.94 ($51.07).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

