Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $153.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.96.

WMT traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.92. 234,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,116,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.78. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

