Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €164.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WCH. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €160.64 ($182.54).

ETR WCH traded up €0.75 ($0.85) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €141.90 ($161.25). 111,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($198.58). The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €147.32 and its 200-day moving average is €144.02.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

