Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €164.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WCH. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €160.64 ($182.54).

Shares of WCH traded up €0.75 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €141.90 ($161.25). 111,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($198.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of €147.32 and a 200-day moving average of €144.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

