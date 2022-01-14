W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

