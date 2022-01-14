Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Shares Up 106.5%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)’s share price shot up 106.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.12. 49,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 17,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in exploring and development of barite, iodine, and fullerene Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) minerals. It focuses in developing barium contrast radiographic suspension products for the pharmaceutical industry. The company was founded by Brent Willis on July 23, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

