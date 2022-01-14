Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($2.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168.75 ($2.29).

VOD traded up GBX 0.74 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 118.52 ($1.61). The company had a trading volume of 63,680,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,277,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £32.21 billion and a PE ratio of -237.40. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.94). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,237.68).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

