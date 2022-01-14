Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $316,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $79.43.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 966.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,401,000 after buying an additional 463,936 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.