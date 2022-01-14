VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

Get VIZIO alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

VZIO stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 2,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 242,250 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,096,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $326,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,752 shares of company stock worth $19,002,768 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $2,880,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $1,305,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $22,854,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $595,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VIZIO (VZIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.