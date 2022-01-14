Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 1,775.0% in December

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,775.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Get Vivendi alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.7159 per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIVHY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.