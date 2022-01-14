Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 1,775.0% in December

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,775.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.7159 per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.
