Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Raised to €14.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($15.91) to €14.10 ($16.02) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIVHY stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.7159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.