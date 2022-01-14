Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 64000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

