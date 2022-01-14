Vincent A. Chippari Sells 50,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.25 and a beta of -1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.